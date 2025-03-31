Nate Saunders looks at the mindset of Max Verstappen as he likes an Instagram post that is highly critical of Red Bull's treatment of Liam Lawson. (1:41)

Max Verstappen likes post critical of Red Bull - what does it mean? (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

The Aston Martin brand will be in F1 for decades to come, team owner Lawrence Stroll said Monday after the sportscar maker announced the sale of its stake in the Silverstone-based outfit.

Aston Martin AML.L said it is raising more than £125 million ($161.9 million) through funding from Stroll, its chairman, and the sale of its stake in the F1 team which is controlled by the Canadian.

"These moves demonstrate that Aston Martin's place on the Formula 1 grid is as secure as ever," the billionaire said in a statement.

Lawrence Stroll has been involved in F1 since 2018. Kym Illman/Getty Images

"AML recently re-committed to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with AMF1, confirming that the legendary Aston Martin brand and its British racing green colours will compete in Formula One for decades to come."

The racing team, whose title sponsor is Saudi energy giant Aramco, said Stroll had commissioned investment bank Raine Group to help find a buyer for Aston Martin's stake.

"Raine will work closely with AMF1's commercial chief Jeff Slack to secure a strategic investor who can add long-term value to the team and the brand," they said.