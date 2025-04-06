        <
          Stomach problem costs Carlos Sainz €20k for anthem breach

          Will Carlos Sainz's form improve in the Williams? (1:14)

          Nate Saunders insists Carlos Sainz's form this season will improve after making the move from Ferrari to Williams. (1:14)

          • Reuters
          Apr 6, 2025, 11:29 AM

          Williams driver Carlos Sainz was fined €20,000 ($21,910), with half suspended, after he was late for the national anthem at Sunday's Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix due to a "stomach issue."

          Stewards noted that the penalty guidelines stated a fine of €60,000 for the offence but recognised the Spaniard's discomfort in mitigation.

          "The driver stated that just prior to the anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid," they said, adding that a doctor had confirmed the issue and provided medication.

          "Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time," the stewards added.

          "Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024 is imposed."

          Sainz had started the race in 15th place after a three-place grid drop for impeding the Ferrari of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Spaniard finished the race in 14th.