Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: F1 session times, predictions, stats

Red Bull have three wins at Saudi Arabia, but McLaren appears to have the fastest car. Who can get it together this weekend? Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Round five is upon us with the second of the Middle Eastern races and one of the youngest and fastest circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.

Formula 1 heads to Jeddah this weekend for the last race of the first triple header, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Red Bull have won three out of four races at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, but will McLaren and Oscar Piastri continue the theme of dominance so far? Or can Ferrari and Mercedes get it together?

You'll not be surprised to read that it's forecast to be hot, dry and settled in the desert this weekend, with full sunshine, highs of 33°C and lows of 28°C.

Lando Norris's issues with his McLaren was the biggest storyline to come from the Bahrain Grand Prix, just four races into the season. But Norris has received praise from fans and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Jeddah Corniche Circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 2021, where Lewis Hamilton won for Mercedes in the inaugural grand prix. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

On the shores of the Red Sea, Jeddah Corniche Circuit is a temporary street circuit designed by the company of legendary F1 track designer Hermann Tilke. It's one of the fastest on the calendar, second only to Monza's 'Temple of Speed' and it has a mamoth 27 corners.

Joining the F1 calendar in 2021, it's one of the newest races, along with Miami and Las Vegas, which are also street circuits. And like it's Middle Eastern counterparts, the race is held under floodlights in the evening

First race: 2021

Laps: 50 laps of 6.1km. Total distance 308km

Lap record: 1:30.734 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Most wins: Verstappen with two (2022, 2024). Hamilton (2021) and Sergio Perez (2023) have also won here.

Most poles: Perez has the most poles with two (2022-2023). Hamilton (2021) and Verstappen (2024) have also won from pole here.

What makes it special: The world's fastest street circuit, with flowing high-speed corners and close walls.

What the drivers say about it: "It's crazy fast, like a street circuit on steroids." -- Verstappen

Where to watch from: Turn 22 grandstand. High-speed commitment is required through the tightest part of the track, with a beautiful mosque providing the backdrop.

Red Bull celebrated a one-two led by Max Verstappen in 2024. Clive Rose/Getty Images

What happened last year?

The start of last season was dominated by Red Bull, and Verstappen eased to victory, followed by teammate and previous race winner in Jeddah, Perez, and Charles Leclerc third.

Verstappen briefly lost his lead to Norris under an early safety car after Lance Stroll crashed, but it was only a minor inconvinience for the Dutchman.

Who will win?

McLaren should continue to be the benchmark team and given the current form he's in, it's hard to look past Piastri winning again. Look out for George Russell continuing Mercedes' strong recent run with another trip to the podium, too.

Oscar Piastri is just three points behind his teammate in the championship, with two wins to Lando Norris's one. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Drivers' championship top five Norris leads the drivers' championship by three points, ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri. Driver P W PTS 1 - Lando Norris (McLaren) 4 1 77 2 - Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 3 2 74 3 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2 1 69 4 - George Russell (Mercedes) 3 0 63 5 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 0 0 32 P - Podiums, W - Wins, PTS - Points

How the championships look

"Everyone says I'm leading the championship, I don't know how at the minute" Norris said after the Bahrain Grand Prix. His tally of four podiums and one race victory is how, but only just.

Verstappen, however, is catching up, just trails just eight points behind with a slower car.

McLaren are storming ahead in the constructors' championship with 151 points, with second-placed Mercedes 58 points behind.

Follow live commentary online of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with build-up from 17:15 BST on Easter Sunday. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

How to watch the GP

Watch on ESPN and ESPN+ (U.S. only) -- view the schedule.

Live broadcast coverage in the U.K. is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Jeddah and on social media.

Times below in BST (British Summer Time).

Friday

Free practice one: 14:30-15:30 BST

Free practice two: 18:00-19:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 14:30-15:30 BST

Qualifying: 18:00-19:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 18:00 BST (build-up from 17:15 BST).

