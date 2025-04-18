Open Extended Reactions

Liam Lawson is back at Racing Bulls after losing his Red Bull seat earlier this season. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Liam Lawson has picked himself up from being dropped by Red Bull in March and is back to his old self, Racing Bulls boss Peter Bayer said on Friday.

The New Zealander was promoted to the main Red Bull Formula 1 team after they split with under-performing Mexican Sergio Pérez but lasted only two races before being demoted back to sister team Racing Bulls in a straight swap with Yuki Tsunoda.

Although the 23-year-old has yet to score a point in four races this season, while French rookie teammate Isack Hadjar has opened his account, team chief executive Bayer sounded positive at the Saudi Grand Prix.

"I think it took a moment for him to digest," the Austrian said of how Lawson had been since his return to the Faenza-based team.

"First time I saw him when he came to Italy, he looked a bit sad. Honestly, that's how I perceived him. He was a bit puzzled with everything that happened very quickly.

"But also, at the same time, he knew the people, the tools, the set-up.

"And I really felt that very quickly he was returning to being the old Liam. He's a great racer, somebody that has great humour, and that's what we see now again."