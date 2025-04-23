Open Extended Reactions

The head of motorsport's world governing body, the FIA, has nominated former rally driver and M-Sport founder Malcolm Wilson to take the position left vacant by fellow-Briton Robert Reid as deputy president for sport.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula 1 as well as rallying, said the nomination by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be voted on at a meeting in Macau in June.

M-Sport has operated Ford's world rally programme since 1997, the company winning the manufacturers' title in 2006, 2007 and 2017.

Reid, a 2001 world championship-winning rally co-driver, resigned this month due to what he called a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" within motorsport's world governing body.

Wilson said in a statement that it was an honour to be nominated and he looked forward to supporting Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver, who is expected to stand for re-election in December.