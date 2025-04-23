Open Extended Reactions

The vegan burger chain backed by Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio is closing all of its UK restaurants, a spokesperson has confirmed to ESPN.

Neat Burger, which launched in 2019 and at one stage had eight sites across London, closed its Soho branch earlier in April and is shutting its last remaining restaurant in the capital, in Camden, at the end of the month.

Originally reported by The Sun, it is claimed the London-based firm -- said to be "the first international, plant-based burger chain" -- has scaled back after substantial losses in 2023, which led to the closure of outposts in New York and Dubai last year. The only remaining restaurants are in Milan, while Wembley retains a post in pop-up operator Boxpark.

"We can confirm that Neat Soho and Camden restaurants will be closing by the end of this month," a statement from Neat Burger read. "At this stage, we have no further comment."

Lewis Hamilton helped launch Neat Burger in 2019 but the chain has now closed all of its UK restaurants. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Formula 1 driver Hamilton helped launch the plant-based chain, citing himself as a co-owner and aiming to "revolutionize the way we view meat-free food." Hollywood actor DiCaprio became a "strategic investor" in 2022, while Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also backed the chain.

"I think it will be a game-changer," Hamilton, who switched to a plant-based diet a few years prior, said in 2019. "I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it."

On the track, Hamilton has struggled for form since joining Ferrari from Mercedes.

While the seven-time world champion won a sprint race in China, in grands prix he has managed a best finish of fifth and admitted after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that he expects a " painful" campaign.

Ferrari is fourth in the constructors' standings, trailing rivals McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull.