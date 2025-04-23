Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has approved General Motors as an official power unit supplier from the 2029 season onwards.

Once the new operation is up and running, the American-built engines will power the Cadillac F1 team, which is set to make its debut next year and compete with Ferrari engines for its first three seasons.

The new power unit operation has been formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, and will be known as TWG GM Performance Power Units LLC.

Development and testing of a power unit is already underway and is set to move to a dedicated facility near Charlotte in 2026 as part of a $150 million investment.

"With this approval from FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,'' Russ O'Blenes, CEO of TWG GM Performance Power Units said in a press release.

Cadillac will enter the Formula 1 grid in 2026, initially with Ferrari engines. Cadillac

The arrival of Cadillac as a customer team in 2026 and full works outfit in 2029 marks the realization of a project that started out under Andretti Global in 2022.

With the backing of GM, the Andretti proposal gained approval from the FIA in 2023, but it was not until the running of the project was handed over to Andretti Global's new parent company, TWG Motorsports, that it gained the blessing to enter the series by F1's commercial rights holder earlier this year.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said it had been a long and challenging process to bring GM to F1 as a full works team.

"Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an eleventh team into the FIA Formula One World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport," Ben Sulayem said.

"Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile.

"Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.

"Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA's vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide -- welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base."