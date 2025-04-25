Ride onboard for a virtual lap of the new 'Madring' circuit, which will be the venue for the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026. (1:48)

Organisers of Madrid's new Spanish Grand Prix venue have revealed the 22-corner circuit layout, including an extremely banked corner called 'La Monumental'.

Madrid will join F1's schedule next year with a circuit predominantly based on public roads around the IFEMA exhibition centre.

Known as the Madring, the circuit's official social channels have posted a layout of the circuit, plus a video game rendering of a car completing a lap.

The standout part of the circuit is the 500m 'Monumental' section midway round the lap, featuring at corner banked at 24% and lined by a set of grandstands expected to hold 45,000 spectators.

Organisers revealed the layout in a presentation this week. Madring

'Monumental' has been designed to be reminiscent of the city's bull fighting arena, Las Ventas, and will take an F1 car approximately six seconds to pass through.

Drivers will exit the banked part of the circuit into one of the circuit's overtaking opportunities at Turn 13.

The banked section also took inspiration from Zandvoort's banked Luyendyk corner.

Madrid's circuit starts with a left-right section before a 340 km/h sweep through Turn 4.

The Turn 5-6 chicane under a motorway overpass provides easily the best overtaking opportunity around the lap.

An uphill section onto the Subida de las Carcavas follows and a few corners later the cars sweet through Monumental.

F1's only Madridista, Carlos Sainz, is an ambassador for the event.

He attended an event officially launching the circuit on Friday.

The grid's other Spaniard, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, is a long-time supporter of Real Madrid.

The pair will be able to enjoy two races on home tarmac in 2025.

Madrid's new race is replacing Imola and for one year will share a spot on the calendar with the long-running Barcelona race at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Barcelona's future as an F1 race host is uncertain beyond that point.