Formula 1 returns after a short break with round six in Miami -- the first of the U.S. races and the second sprint weekend of the year.

Last year's race in the Sunshine State provided a thriller that would go on to define the season's storylines as Lando Norris took his first Formula 1 win.

Norris' win ended a long drought for McLaren, whose last win was at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo.

The defending world champions have successfully capitalised on their success from 2024 and start the season leading both championships.

The weather forecast is looking unsettled with showers and light rain from Friday through to Sunday. Temperatures will be warm up to 27°C, with humidity reaching 69% on Sunday.

Oscar Piastri (R) leads the drivers' championship, 10 points ahead of Lando Norris. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Latest news

How Lewis Hamilton helped Damson Idris and Brad Pitt bring 'F1' movie to life.

F1's relentless start to the season, featuring five races in six weeks, has had a frenetic feel, so which drivers need a reset?

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he was considering "improvements" to rules that impose heavy sanctions for misconduct, including swearing.

Listen to the race preview and latest episode of ESPN's F1 podcast Unlapped with Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Miami.

Max Verstappen has two wins of Miami's three races and Lando Norris has one. Pauline Ballet - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

The Miami International Autodrome has a history of just three races, as it joined the Formula 1 calendar in 2022.

The race centres around the home of NFL team Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium complex and the track is a temporary street circuit.

The circuit design went through a long period of trial and error with 36 propsed layouts before organisers settled on a 19-turn flowy track that utilises the stadium complex and has a street circuit feel.

Miami is one of 12 different U.S. venues to have hosted a Formula 1 grand prix and, outside of the racing, it is known for it's lively city atmosphere, hot and humid climate, and iconic sandy beaches.

First race: 2022

Lap record: 1:29.708 - Max Verstappen (2023)

Laps: 57 laps of 5.4km. Total distance 308km

Most wins: Verstappen with two (2022-2023). Norris (2024) is the only other winner

Most poles: One each for Charles Leclerc (2022), Sergio Perez (2023), Verstappen (2024)

What makes it special: Although the circuit layout has its critics, the use of the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium as the paddock makes the place unique. The whole event is pitched at VIPs, but some of the grandstands offer good viewing, too.

What the drivers say about it: "It reminds me of being in a B&Q (hardware store) carpark when I was six or seven years old, in a go kart, going in between cars." -- Hamilton.

Where to watch from: Turns 11 and 12 grandstand. It may be a slow section, but there's the possibility of overtaking and wheel-to-wheel action through the long right-hander.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

What happened last year?

Miami was the race that changed the trajectory of the season. At the 110th time of asking, Norris finally claimed his first Formula 1 win and ended Verstappen's run of dominance. "About time, huh?" Norris told his McLaren team as he took the chequered flag.

Verstappen finished second with Leclerc third, and it was the start of what would go on to be a thrilling championship battle between Norris and Verstappen.

McLaren team boss Zak Brown was true to his word in getting a tattoo to mark the team's victory.

Who will win?

It's hard to look past McLaren's Oscar Piastri with the form he's in after five races and the team's success here last year, but Verstappen and Norris are equal frontrunners.

Zak Brown's tattoo of the Miami circuit after Lando Norris won for McLaren in 2024. It is Brown's second circuit tattoo after Monza, from Daniel Ricciardo's 2021 win, marking the first two race wins for the team under his management. Kym Illman/Getty Images

How the championships look

Oscar Piastri has steamrollered ahead in the drivers' championship, 10 points ahead of his teammate Norris. Piastri has three wins to Norris' one.

Similarly, McLaren are 77 points ahead of Mercedes in the constuctors' championship, with third-place Red Bull 11 points ahead of struggling Ferrari.

How to watch the GP

Watch on ESPN and ESPN+ (U.S. only) -- view the schedule.

Live broadcast coverage in the U.K. is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Miami and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time).

Friday

Free practice one: 17:30-18:30 BST

Sprint qualifying: 21:30-22:14 BST

Saturday

Sprint race: 17:00-18:00 BST

Qualifying: 21:00-22:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 21:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 20:15 BST on ESPN.co.uk).

