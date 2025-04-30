Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli discuss what it is like racing against veterans like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. (0:52)

Ferrari has revealed its one-off livery for the Miami Grand Prix, celebrating a year since the start of the team's title sponsorship with HP.

Although Ferrari's traditional red remains prominent on the car, blue and white sections on the engine cover and white wheel covers make it stand out from the team's normal livery.

Ferrari also stated it was the first time the team's cars have featured "asymmetric graphic elements" in its 75-year F1 history.

The livery will feature on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc throughout the Miami weekend.

Ferrari