Ferrari has revealed its one-off livery for the Miami Grand Prix, celebrating a year since the start of the team's title sponsorship with HP.
Although Ferrari's traditional red remains prominent on the car, blue and white sections on the engine cover and white wheel covers make it stand out from the team's normal livery.
Ferrari also stated it was the first time the team's cars have featured "asymmetric graphic elements" in its 75-year F1 history.
The livery will feature on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc throughout the Miami weekend.
Both drivers will also wear blue and white overalls to match the new look.
"It all started one year ago at the Miami Grand Prix and since then, we've seen how deeply aligned our two companies are when it comes to the importance of people to boosting innovation, striving for excellence, and pushing boundaries," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said.
"This Grand Prix will mark the return to the place where the collaboration between our two companies began, with a celebration of this journey featuring a bold new asymmetric livery. It is an expression of our shared belief in the power of design, technology, and performance to drive meaningful change."
Ferrari ran elements of a lighter blue on its car at last year's Miami Grand Prix as a one-off livery.