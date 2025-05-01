Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen is expecting the birth of his first child but Red Bull say he is due to arrive ahead of Friday's sessions. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen will not attend Thursday's media day at the Miami Grand Prix as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet announced her pregnancy on social media ahead of last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a post that said "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle."

A Red Bull statement on Thursday said the reigning champion will skip his pre-race media sessions, but is due to arrive in Miami in time for the opening practice session of the sprint weekend on Friday.

The statement added "all is well" and asked for "respect towards the privacy of Max and his family."

Verstappen is third in the drivers' standings after five races of the 2025 season, with a 12-point gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet has a daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.