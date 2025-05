Nate Saunders explains why the pressure is on for Lando Norris ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 has rolled into Miami, and teams and drivers are celebrating the occasion with some fresh looks ahead of a much-anticipated grand prix weekend.

From new liveries to some Miami-inspired helmets, we take a look at what the paddock has brought to the East Coast for the first of three U.S. races on the 2025 calendar.

Lando Norris has a disco design helmet in Miami this weekend while Alex Albon has modelled his off oranges. Lando Norris/Alex Albon Instagram

Ferrari have a new HP-inspired blue and white splash on their usual red livery for the weekend. Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc also have new race suits for this weekend. Ferrari

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli show off the new look in the paddock on Thursday. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Racing Bulls have a striking pink livery for Miami. Racing Bulls

The RB team are also decked in pink off the track in Miami Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The paddock sits within the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium. Hector Vivas/Getty Images