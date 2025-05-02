Max Verstappen talks to Ryan McGee in Miami, his first interview since becoming a father. (1:17)

MIAMI GARDENS, FL -- Ahead of the sixth race of the Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen arrived in Miami one day late, but for the best reason -- the birth of his first child.

The 27-year-old and girlfriend Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, announced the birth of daughter Lily on social media Friday morning, moments before Verstappen walked into the Miami Grand Prix paddock amid an awaiting wall of photographers and fans.

"Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them when she was born," Verstappen said in an exclusive interview with ESPN shortly after his arrival into Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and, for this annual spring weekend, the heart of the Miami International Autodrome.

"You never really know what to expect, but it's been very enjoyable, and for sure very special" he added.

When asked about the steep learning curve of being a first-time parent, four-time F1 champion Verstappen was quick to note that Piquet has a six-year old daughter from a previous relationship. "I'm kind of a bonus dad already. I have seen her grow up since she was one year old," he said.

Verstappen, winner of 64 F1 races including the first two editions of this Miami event in 2022-23, has spent his career frequently touting the benefits of a full night's sleep as well as his ability to relax by way of playing video games, from motorsport simulators to Call of Duty. Having a baby in the house tends to wreck both sleep and leisure time, but the Dutchman doesn't seem to be concerned.

"Sleep has been good so far for me. Knowing I would be late arriving for Miami, we were in the middle of the time zones, so already I have slept eight hours. It's been good."

And the gaming?

"I think that will work out. Who knows? Maybe in the future, you know, we can do it together."