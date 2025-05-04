How Oscar Piastri made history at the Miami Grand Prix (0:55)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- George Russell's podium finish at the Miami Grand Prix is under threat after Red Bull lodged a protest against him for allegedly failing to slow under yellow flags during the race.

On Lap 33, shortly after Gabriele Bortoleto's Sauber had stopped on track due to engine trouble, a radio message from Max Verstappen was played saying: "Check if George lifted, there was a yellow."

Drivers are required to slow their speed in cautionary periods.

Verstappen ended up finishing behind Russell in fourth. In the closing stages, a message from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase encouraged the four-time world champion to stay within five seconds of the Mercedes driver.

The protest was confirmed 90 minutes after the race finished, with Red Bull claiming an alleged breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code.