Alpine is considering switching Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto in time for F1's next race at Imola, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Doohan's place in F1 has been under constant scrutiny since Alpine signed Argentinian star Colapinto, 21, as a reserve driver in January.

Doohan, son of motorbike racing legend Mick, has been underwhelming in the six races of his rookie season so far.

While he has shown flashes of encouraging qualifying pace, crashes in Australia and Japan raised alarm within the team -- his first-corner tangle with Liam Lawson during Sunday's Miami Grand Prix was terribly timed in the context of his F1 future.

Sources have told ESPN a plan to put Colapinto in the car for Imola gathered pace during the weekend in Miami, but the cogs appear to have been turning behind the scenes for a while.

Earlier in the week, Horacio Marin, CEO of the Argentina energy company and Colapinto backer YPF, was caught off-mic during a break in an interview saying he would be in the car for the Italy race.

Doing so now would allow Colapinto three consecutive weekends of racing, with Imola's contest followed by races in Monaco and Spain.

Nothing has been confirmed yet and Alpine is expected to use the off week between Miami and Imola to decide the next course of action.

Jack Doohan has had a difficult start to his rookie season. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Colapinto will have relevant experience of each track from his Formula 2 career.

Colapinto became an overnight superstar in his home country after his unexpected elevation to a Williams race seat last summer as Logan Sargeant's replacement.

He impressed on his debut, the Italian Grand Prix, before scoring points in Baku.

Colapinto joined Alpine on a loan deal at the start of this year -- Williams boss James Vowles strongly hinted at the start of the year the deal was signed off because it would eventually lead to race experience.

Alpine boss Ollie Oakes had downplayed the switch on Friday ahead of the Miami race: "As it is today, Jack is our driver along with Pierre," he said. "We've been pretty clear on that. We always evaluate, but yeah - today, that is the case."

Perhaps tellingly, he also said: "We've been pretty open as a team that that's just noise. Jack needs to continue doing a good job. But it's natural that there's always speculation there."

Oakes cancelled his planned Sunday evening media session, with the official reason being a change in travel plans.