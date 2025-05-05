Open Extended Reactions

Adam Baker (pictured) will be replaced by Christian Foyer. Daniel LÃb/picture alliance via Getty Images

Chief executive Adam Baker is leaving the Audi Formula 1 project by mutual agreement with Christian Foyer taking over his duties on the engine side, the future factory team said on Monday.

Foyer has joined the management board of Audi Formula Racing, the entity responsible for the hybrid powertrain, in the new role of chief operating officer. Baker's role has been eliminated.

Former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto is head of the overall project with Jonathan Wheatley, who joined Swiss-based Sauber in April from Red Bull, leading the race operations as team principal.

Sauber, last in the constructors' standings after six races, are becoming the Audi factory team next season when the sport also starts a new engine era.

Audi's engines are being built in Bavaria but Sauber/Audi are also setting up an engineering base in Britain.

"We would like to thank Adam Baker for his commitment over the past years," said Gernot Doellner, chairman of the Volkswagen-owned brand, in a statement.

"He played a decisive role in shaping the overall strategic concept for the entry of Audi into Formula 1 and got the development of the power unit in Neuburg off the ground.