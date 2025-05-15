Open Extended Reactions

The FIA said Oscar Piastri's car was found to be in conformance with the technical regulations. Clive Mason/Getty Images

IMOLA -- McLaren's car has been found in compliance with Formula 1's technical regulations after suspicions were raised over the team's standout ability to keep tyre temperatures under control this season.

McLaren has won five of the first six races this year and held a significant advantage in hot conditions when thermal tyre degradation has become a key factor influencing performance.

Although no formal protest was launched by one of its rivals, there were suspicions that the team might be employing techniques outside the regulations to prevent its rear tyres from overheating.

One theory that has existed since last season is the possible use of water to cool the brake assembly and tyres, which is outlawed by Article 11.5 of the technical regulations, but a post-Miami Grand Prix check by the FIA on Oscar Piastri's race-winning McLaren found the car in compliance.

"After the race in Miami car number 81 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections," an FIA document confirmed on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"Subject to these physical inspections were the wheel bodywork assemblies. The following checks were carried out on all corners:

"The compliance of all components with TR Article 3.13 [relating to wheel bodywork].

"Physical checks for compliance with TR Article 11.5 on all four corners.

"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula 1 Technical Regulations."

Following McLaren's one-two victory in Miami, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said any such dominance would always generate intrigue among rivals.

"I'm not suggesting that there's anything illegal on the car," Horner said. "Well done to McLaren, they were in a league of their own. Of course in Formula 1 there are always going to be questions that are raised.

"[McLaren] did exactly the same about the front suspension on our car last year. So it's inevitable when you're running at the front, as we have for the last few years, you always come under more scrutiny.

"McLaren have got the car to beat at the moment, that's quite clear. They're going to be tough to beat over the next few races."