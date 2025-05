Open Extended Reactions

Championship leader Oscar Piastri starts on pole for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix after a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday.

Home favourites Ferrari have their work cut out as they start outside the top-10 with Charles Leclerc in 11th, Lewis Hamilton 12th and Bologna local Kimi Antonelli behind in 13th.

Follow live build-up from 13:15 BST on Sunday, with the race from 14:00 BST.