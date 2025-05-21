Open Extended Reactions

McLaren's new livery was launched at event in the Monaco harbour. McLaren

MONACO -- McLaren has revealed a retro "livery enhancement" that will run at the next two races in Monaco and Spain.

The team said the new look is based on the McLaren M7A -- the first McLaren to win a Formula 1 race in 1968 and the first to run in the team's trademark papaya orange -- while also being inspired by "the elegance of the Riviera."

White roundels on the rear and top of the chassis feature driver numbers in a nod to the look of the M7A raced by Bruce McLaren.

The livery was launched by cryptocurrency sponsor OKX at an event on a yacht in the Monaco harbour on Wednesday.

Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will also wear one-off overall designs for the Monaco weekend.

McLaren has often used the Monaco weekend to change its livery in recent seasons.

Last year it featured a yellow Ayrton Senna-inspired livery and in 2021 it ran with the colours of then sponsor Gulf.

The British team currently leads the constructors' championship by 132 points, while Piastri leads Norris by 12 points at the top of the drivers' standings.