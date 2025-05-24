Open Extended Reactions

Charles Leclerc topped the final practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix as his teammate Lewis Hamilton brought out the red flag after crashing into the barriers in the final three minutes, ending the session early.

Hamilton hit the barriers at Massenet and damaged his left front side.

Max Verstappen was second quickest just 0.280 seconds behind Leclerc, as Lando Norris was a further 0.294 behind.

Leclerc topped all three practice sessions ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren and four-time world champion Verstappen.