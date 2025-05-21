The Formula 1 season continues with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 25 at 9 a.m. ET on ABC. (0:30)

It's that time of year again; The Monaco Grand Prix, for the 70th time, graces the Formula 1 calendar with its presence.

While overtaking has become increasingly difficult as cars have got bigger, and produced more downforce, the famous Monte Carlo streets continue to challenge drivers like no other track does.

As the great Nelson Piquet once said, it is "like riding a bicycle around your living room."

Ahead of this year's event -- which you can follow live with ESPN -- take a look at some iconic shots of the race weekend, from past, to present.

From the start of the lap

Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

To the end

lemantaski Collection/Getty Images

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Monaco has been the jewel in F1's crown for seven decades.

Klemantaski Collection/Getty Images

Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

With its winding streets,

Klemantaski Collection/Getty Images

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images)

And unique backdrops,

Grand Prix Photo/Getty Images

Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

There's nowhere quite like Monte Carlo.

Klemantaski Collection/Getty Images

Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

A fans' favourite,

STF/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

And a drivers' favourite,

Bernard Cahier/Getty Images

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Who will come out on top in 2025?

Bernard Cahier/Getty Images