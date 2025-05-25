Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix from pole and closed the gap to his teammate in the drivers' championship to just three points.
Read the report by senior writer Nate Saunders, and follow the reaction.
Join us again next Sunday afternoon for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Key points
Lando Norris leads from pole
Gabriele Bortoleto of Sauber is in the wall on Lap 1, bringing out the virtual safety car (VSC)
Pierre Gasly crashes on Lap 9, causing big damage to the front left of his car. He limps back to the pits with no brakes, scattering debris on the circuit
Fernando Alonso pulls off the track on Lap 39 to retire from the race.
Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli yet to make their fitst pit stop by Lap 39
Russell is handed a 20-second drive-through penalty
Verstappen makes late second pit stop and comes out fourth, for Norris to win.