MONACO -- Lando Norris said the "best bit" about winning the Monaco Grand Prix is that one day his future kids will be able to say he did it.

Norris converted pole position to claim his first victory at the street circuit considered to be F1's most iconic race venue.

The British driver, one of the large contingent of the grid who live in the principality, said it will always stand out as a career highlight no matter what happens from here.

"I think the best bit is my kids one day will be able to tell everyone that I won Monaco," Norris said in the post-race news conference when asked how he thinks it will rank whenever he retires. "You know, that's probably the thing I'm most proud about.

"I think it will be up there, for sure, especially because of the weekend that it's been, you know? It's not just the pole or just the race -- it was both together and I think that's perfect, so regardless, I think that's something to be very proud about for the rest of my life. I think it's a cool thing to say."

Lando Norris took his second win of the season and first at Monaco. Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An added bonus for Norris was that Saturday's pole position was a lap record.

With new aerodynamic rules coming into force next season, overall lap times are likely to slow down.

"As for my lap time yesterday, you know, it's very unlikely to be beaten for a very long time," Norris added. "Unless the track changes or whatever, hopefully that lap time lasts for a very, very long time, so it's cool.

"Just the meaning, [the] history, the people that have won here in the past ... just to know, in ten years time, I can say I won Monaco that one year -- or hopefully a few more -- but that one year is something I look forward to saying."

The win moved Norris to three points behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship.