While Formula 1 drivers lined up to slam the mandatory two-stop rule after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, the strategy Racing Bulls executed to take advantage of the experiment delivered Liam Lawson a first real high of an otherwise miserable season.

Dumped by the senior Red Bull team after only two rounds, the New Zealander had a best finish of 12th in the five races since his demotion to Racing Bulls going into the glamour round of the championship in Monte Carlo.

On Sunday, Lawson initially acted as a shield in the first part of the race to allow teammate Isack Hadjar in front of him to make his two pit stops while suffering minimal damage to his track position.

After making his own second stop on the 40th of the 78 laps, Lawson picked up the pace and finished less than three seconds behind sixth-placed Hadjar to deliver his first points of the season in eighth, his best finish in 19 Formula 1 races.

"I'm very, very happy for everyone. It was a good race, very straightforward from our side. I'm very happy," Lawson told reporters. "It's not often you have a plan and you execute it perfectly. We were able to do that today. For our fight in the midfield, it's very important.