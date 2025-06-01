        <
          Spanish Grand Prix: Follow LIVE as Oscar Piastri leads amid late safety car

          • ESPN
          Jun 1, 2025, 12:18 PM

          Oscar Piastri starts on pole for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate and championship rival Lando Norris.

          The papaya cars have been dominant all weekend, but can Max Verstappen -- starting third -- also get in on the action?

          Follow live commentary from 1:15 p.m. BST, with race start from 2 p.m. BST.

          Key points

          • Oscar Piastri retained his lead from pole while Max Verstappen passed Lando Norris into Turn 1

          • George Russell dropped down to fourth behind both Ferraris

          • Ferrari instruct Lewis Hamilton to let Charles Leclerc past

          • Lando Norris overtakes Verstappen to take back second place

          • But Verstappen undercut the McLarens to take the lead

          • Piastri reclaims lead as Red Bull opt for three-stop strategy before Kimi Antonelli brings out late Safety Car

          • Verstappen, in third, unhappy to be put on hard tyre