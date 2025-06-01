Spanish Grand Prix: Follow LIVE as Oscar Piastri leads amid late safety car

Oscar Piastri starts on pole for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate and championship rival Lando Norris.
The papaya cars have been dominant all weekend, but can Max Verstappen -- starting third -- also get in on the action?
Follow live commentary from 1:15 p.m. BST, with race start from 2 p.m. BST.
Key points
Oscar Piastri retained his lead from pole while Max Verstappen passed Lando Norris into Turn 1
George Russell dropped down to fourth behind both Ferraris
Ferrari instruct Lewis Hamilton to let Charles Leclerc past
Lando Norris overtakes Verstappen to take back second place
But Verstappen undercut the McLarens to take the lead
Piastri reclaims lead as Red Bull opt for three-stop strategy before Kimi Antonelli brings out late Safety Car
Verstappen, in third, unhappy to be put on hard tyre