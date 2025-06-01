Spanish Grand Prix recap: F1 results, highlights as Oscar Piastri wins after late Max Verstappen drama

Oscar Piastri has extended his title lead to 10 points after holding off Lando Norris for victory at a Spanish Grand Prix which was ultimately dominated by late Max Verstappen drama.
Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty after he appeared to intentionally ram into George Russell's Mercedes.
He dropped to 10th place, with Charles Leclerc in the final podium position.
Key points
Oscar Piastri retained his lead from pole while Max Verstappen passed Lando Norris into Turn 1
George Russell dropped down to fourth behind both Ferraris
Ferrari instruct Lewis Hamilton to let Charles Leclerc past
Lando Norris overtakes Verstappen to take back second place
But Verstappen undercut the McLarens to take the lead
Piastri reclaims lead as Red Bull opt for three-stop strategy before Kimi Antonelli brings out late Safety Car
Verstappen, in third, unhappy to be put on hard tyre
Leclerc overtook Verstappen on the restart, Red Bull driver felt he was hit on the straight and then was nearly passed by George Russell
When told to give the position back to Russell, Verstappen appeared to intentionally hit the Mercedes and was given a 10s penalty, dropping him to 10th
Piastri wins to extend his title lead to 10 points over Norris