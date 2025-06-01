        <
        

          Spanish Grand Prix recap: F1 results, highlights as Oscar Piastri wins after late Max Verstappen drama

          • ESPN
          Jun 1, 2025, 12:18 PM

          Oscar Piastri has extended his title lead to 10 points after holding off Lando Norris for victory at a Spanish Grand Prix which was ultimately dominated by late Max Verstappen drama.

          Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty after he appeared to intentionally ram into George Russell's Mercedes.

          He dropped to 10th place, with Charles Leclerc in the final podium position.

          Key points

          • Oscar Piastri retained his lead from pole while Max Verstappen passed Lando Norris into Turn 1

          • George Russell dropped down to fourth behind both Ferraris

          • Ferrari instruct Lewis Hamilton to let Charles Leclerc past

          • Lando Norris overtakes Verstappen to take back second place

          • But Verstappen undercut the McLarens to take the lead

          • Piastri reclaims lead as Red Bull opt for three-stop strategy before Kimi Antonelli brings out late Safety Car

          • Verstappen, in third, unhappy to be put on hard tyre

          • Leclerc overtook Verstappen on the restart, Red Bull driver felt he was hit on the straight and then was nearly passed by George Russell

          • When told to give the position back to Russell, Verstappen appeared to intentionally hit the Mercedes and was given a 10s penalty, dropping him to 10th

          • Piastri wins to extend his title lead to 10 points over Norris