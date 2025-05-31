Open Extended Reactions

Oscar Piastri stormed clear of his rivals in final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix as McLaren completed a hat trick of fastest times before qualifying.

Piastri, who was also fastest in FP2, was half a second quicker than Lando Norris on Saturday with his 1:12.387. Norris went wide on his fastest lap.

Charles Leclerc was third, but seven-tenths of a second off the pace, just ahead of George Russell. Lewis Hamilton was only ninth in the other Ferrari and complained of gearshift issues late on in the session.