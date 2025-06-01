Max Verstappen crashes into George Russell after being instructed to let the Mercedes driver through. (1:27)

Lewis Hamilton delivered a scathing assessment of his Spanish Grand Prix, calling it his "worst race" and "terrible" after finishing sixth.

Hamilton rose to fourth early on in Sunday's race but later ceded position to a significantly faster Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari and was overtaken by Nico Hülkenberg in the lowly Sauber late on.

The seven-time world champion is sixth in the drivers' standings, 115 points off leader Oscar Piastri, and he voiced his frustration in a tetchy interview with the written media after the race.

"That was the worst race I've experienced, balance wise," Hamilton said. "[I had no rear grip] pretty much the whole race.

"I have no idea why it was so bad."

Asked if there were any positives about his afternoon in Barcelona, Hamilton replied: "Zero."

Asked where he goes from here, Hamilton simply said: "Home."

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth at the Spanish Grand Prix after being overtaken by a Sauber late on. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Hamilton and Ferrari's blockbuster link-up hasn't gone to plan thus far, with the Scuderia, while second in the constructors' championship, struggling to deliver a car to even get close to McLaren. Hamilton, who has 105 race wins, has yet to finish on a podium on a Sunday.

"Just not a great day," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "Strategy was good. Team did a great job. Just that's it.

"I've had a really bad day and have nothing to say. It was a difficult day. There's nothing else to add to it.

"It was terrible. There's no point explaining it. It's not your fault. I just don't know what to say."

On whether the team can find some answers, he added: "I'm sure they won't."