Open Extended Reactions

Nico Hülkenberg earned a fifth place finish in Barcelona. Jayce Illman/Getty Images

Nico Hülkenberg lifted Sauber off the bottom of the Formula 1 standings with a fifth place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix for the future Audi team.

Sunday's result, in a car with upgrades, was Swiss-based Sauber's best in three years and they left the Circuit de Catalunya eighth overall, ahead of Aston Martin and Renault-owned Alpine.

They had not scored points since Hülkenberg finished seventh in the Australian season-opener in March.

"It was one of those Sundays where everything came together really well," Hülkenberg said.

He passed Ferrari's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton for fifth.

"Right from the beginning, we were in the mix; a strong start, a clean first lap, and we were immediately able to fight for points," he said.

"Ironically, not having the best Saturday and saving a set of softs gave us a strategic edge with the tyre allocation. The safety car mixed things up a bit, and having those fresh compounds turned out to be a golden ticket."

Hülkenberg has scored all of Sauber's points this season with Brazilian rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who finished 12th, yet to open his account in nine starts.

Sauber, who become the Audi factory team next year, are level on 16 points with Aston Martin but ahead on placings. Alpine are last and five further adrift.