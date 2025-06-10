Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 has released its 2026 season race schedule, which includes the addition of a grand prix in Madrid and the removal of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

The 24-race calendar was approved by F1's governing body, the FIA, during a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday.

The new race in Madrid was first announced in 2024, although the event's addition to the calendar remains subject to the homologation of the circuit by the FIA.

The new addition sees Imola, which held the last race of its current contract in May, make way to keep the number of races at F1's self-imposed limit of 24.

Alongside the addition of Madrid, Monaco's date has moved from its traditional slot at the end of May to early June, meaning it no longer clashes with the Indianapolis 500.

The Canadian Grand Prix has moved to a new date in late May, meaning freight used at the Miami Grand Prix can remain in North America rather than travel back to Europe.

The opening race of the season will take place March 8 in Australia, with the remaining races spread over 10 months before the final race in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6.

The 2026 season will be the first run to a new set of regulations, which includes revised hybrid engines that derive 50% of their power from a battery pack and 50% from an internal combustion engine running on sustainable fuel.

It will also see the addition of Cadillac as an 11th team on the grid, the Sauber team rebranded as Audi, and Ford joining forces with Red Bull as an engine manufacturer.

Three races remain in the U.S., including the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 25 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21.

2026 F1 race schedule

March 6-8, Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

March 13-15, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

March 27-29, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 10-12, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

April 17-19, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

May 1-3, Miami Grand Prix, Miami Gardens

May 22-24, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 5-7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

June 12-14, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 26-28, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 3-5, British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 17-19, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

July 24-26, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Aug. 21-23, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

Sept. 4-6, Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 11-13, Madrid Grand Prix, Madrid

Sept. 25-27, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

Oct. 9-11, Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

Oct. 23-25, U.S. Grand Prix, Austin

Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Mexico Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 6-8, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

Nov. 19-21, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

Nov. 27-29, Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

Dec. 4-6, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina