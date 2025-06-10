        <
          Formula 1 releases 2026 season race schedule

          • Laurence EdmondsonJun 10, 2025, 06:09 AM
            Close
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          Formula 1 has released its 2026 season race schedule, which includes the addition of a grand prix in Madrid and the removal of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

          The 24-race calendar was approved by F1's governing body, the FIA, during a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday.

          The new race in Madrid was first announced in 2024, although the event's addition to the calendar remains subject to the homologation of the circuit by the FIA.

          The new addition sees Imola, which held the last race of its current contract in May, make way to keep the number of races at F1's self-imposed limit of 24.

          Alongside the addition of Madrid, Monaco's date has moved from its traditional slot at the end of May to early June, meaning it no longer clashes with the Indianapolis 500.

          The Canadian Grand Prix has moved to a new date in late May, meaning freight used at the Miami Grand Prix can remain in North America rather than travel back to Europe.

          The opening race of the season will take place March 8 in Australia, with the remaining races spread over 10 months before the final race in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6.

          The 2026 season will be the first run to a new set of regulations, which includes revised hybrid engines that derive 50% of their power from a battery pack and 50% from an internal combustion engine running on sustainable fuel.

          It will also see the addition of Cadillac as an 11th team on the grid, the Sauber team rebranded as Audi, and Ford joining forces with Red Bull as an engine manufacturer.

          Three races remain in the U.S., including the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 25 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21.

          2026 F1 race schedule

          March 6-8, Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

          March 13-15, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

          March 27-29, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

          April 10-12, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

          April 17-19, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

          May 1-3, Miami Grand Prix, Miami Gardens

          May 22-24, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

          June 5-7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

          June 12-14, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

          June 26-28, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

          July 3-5, British Grand Prix, Silverstone

          July 17-19, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

          July 24-26, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

          Aug. 21-23, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

          Sept. 4-6, Italian Grand Prix, Monza

          Sept. 11-13, Madrid Grand Prix, Madrid

          Sept. 25-27, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

          Oct. 9-11, Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

          Oct. 23-25, U.S. Grand Prix, Austin

          Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Mexico Grand Prix, Mexico City

          Nov. 6-8, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

          Nov. 19-21, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

          Nov. 27-29, Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

          Dec. 4-6, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina