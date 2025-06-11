Laurence Edmondson and Nicole Briscoe predict the top three for the Canadian Grand Prix. (1:42)

MONTREAL -- Lance Stroll has been cleared to race at his home event, the Canadian Grand Prix, Aston Martin has confirmed.

Stroll withdrew from the Spanish Grand Prix after qualifying, citing pain in his hand and wrist. The team said the pain was related to surgery he underwent in 2023 following a bicycle crash in preseason, which left him with multiple fractures.

Aston Martin were unable to replace Stroll for the race because he completed qualifying for the event.

The team did not have another driver take part in the FP1 practice session either, meaning there was no option to sub in a reserve driver.

Stroll's participation in his home race at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend had been in doubt.

But the team confirmed he had sufficiently recovered to take part in Sunday's race in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to confirm that Lance Stroll will be back with the team competing in Montreal this weekend," Aston Martin said.

"He had a successful medical procedure to resolve the symptoms he has been experiencing and completed some laps in an old F1 car at Paul Ricard earlier this week. Lance is feeling fit and healthy, and is excited to compete in front of his home crowd."

Stroll said: "I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home grand prix this weekend. I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd.

"I'm feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare. Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend!"