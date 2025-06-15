MONTREAL -- George Russell won a Canadian Grand Prix that exploded into drama when Lando Norris collided with title rival and teammate Oscar Piastri.
The buildup had been all about a contest between Russell and Max Verstappen, who had been irritated by talk of his penalty points after qualifying, but a close duel between them never materialized.
It fell to the McLaren drivers to provide the key talking point -- the incident is under investigation by stewards for "alleged causing a collision."
Norris slammed into the back of the other McLaren on Lap 66 as they vied for fourth position late in the race.
Norris got a run on Piastri down the start-finish straight, but as the road kinked to the right, he drifted too wide and closed the gap with the Australian's car, ending up in the wall.
The crash put Norris out of the race, and Piastri extended his championship lead to 22 points.
Although the first incident between the two will generate headlines, there was no contention over what had happened -- Norris refused to point the finger of blame at anyone but himself.
"Sorry," Norris said on the radio immediately afterwards. "All my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me."
The incident also meant the race finished under the safety car.
It helped Russell's teammate, teenage wunderkind Andrea Kimi Antonelli, secure the first podium of his Formula 1 career, thus becoming the third youngest driver on the podium after Verstappen and Lance Stroll.
"It was so stressful but [I'm] super happy," Antonelli said. "I had a good start, managed to jump into P3 and just stayed up there at the front."
Russell said it's "amazing" to be back on the top step.
"The last time for us was back in Vegas. I felt last year was a victory lost and probably got the victory today due to the incredible pole lap yesterday. Obviously so happy to see Kimi on the podium as well."
Piastri avoided major damage and managed to drag his car home for fourth, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth.
Hamilton, who compared driving his car to dancing with someone who doesn't have rhythm, had another race where he seemed was confused about his lack of pace.
"I'm nowhere in this race, mate," Hamilton complained at one point. He later hit a groundhog which damaged the floor of the car.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso continued the turnaround of his season by finishing seventh, ahead of the in-form Nico Hulkenberg for Sauber.
Esteban Ocon finished ninth for Haas, while Carlos Sainz grabbed the final point on offer for Williams.