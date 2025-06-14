Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 steward Derek Warwick has been suspended from his duties for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix for "recent unauthorised media comments."

The FIA announced the change to its rotational panel on Friday evening, with Enrique Bernoldi set to replace him remotely from the governing body's remote basis of operations in Geneva.

In the same statement, it said Warwick "acknowledged his comments were ill-advised."

Although nothing was mentioned specifically, ESPN understands it was comments made on a variety of issues to a gambling website.

Among other things, Warwick commented on the Max Verstappen penalty (given by a different set of stewards) at the Spanish Grand Prix, which moved the reigning champion to the verge of a one-race ban.

Warwick also suggested Lewis Hamilton may already be considering walking away from Ferrari after a tough start to life at the Italian team.

Warwick will return to his duties for the Austrian Grand Prix in two weeks time.

Earlier this year Jonny Herbert had to step away entirely from the rotational panel of stewards for "incompatible" media work he had alongside it, including regular interviews with betting websites.