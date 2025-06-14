Take a look at the best stats to come out of qualifying in Canada, as George Russell bags his sixth career pole position. (1:06)

MONTREAL - A visibly irritated Max Verstappen said the "childish" focus on his penalty points situation was "already pissing me off."

Verstappen, a single penalty point away from a one-race ban, was beaten to pole position by George Russell for the Canadian Grand Prix, two weeks after he angrily drove into the side of the Mercedes driver's car in Spain.

Russell appeared to be enjoying the situation and immediately took a dig in the interviews directly after he qualifying.

Asked if he could race Verstappen hard on Sunday, Russell beamed a big grin and said: "I've got a few more points on my license to play with. Let's see."

When the topic came up in the press conference which immediately followed, Verstappen muttered something under his breath and shook his head as Russell answered.

"I don't need to hear it again. It's really pissing me off," Verstappen said when the topic was raised to him.

Next to him, Russell laughed at the reaction.

Verstappen continued: "I mean, you [all] speaking about it on Thursday. It's such a waste of time. It's very childish. So that's why I also don't want to say too much, because it's really annoying this world that we live in."

George Russell (R) and Max Verstappen start on the front row for the second time in a row at Montreal. Clive Rose/Getty Images

The FIA has confirmed to ESPN that "pissing me off" would not warrant any further action under the rules against profanity in press conferences.

Later in the session, when asked by ESPN if the situation added more pressure to a start than normal, Verstappen raised both his hands in the air mid-question, stuck both his thumbs up and sarcastically said: "Yep, I feel good."

Verstappen is in a precarious position for the next two races.

F1's penalty point system covers a rolling 12-month spell.

Two of Verstappen's points expire on June 30, meaning even a relatively minor transgression this weekend or at the Austrian Grand Prix in two weeks time could sideline him for the following race.