Canada Grand Prix: Formula 1 extends Montreal race until 2035

Formula 1 will continue to race in Montreal until 2035 after the announcement of a four-year extension of its existing deal with the promoters of the Canadian Grand Prix on Tuesday.

The event already had a contract to host the race until 2031, but the extension means F1 will continue to visit the venue until 2035 inclusive under the new deal.

The 54th Canadian Grand Prix took place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last weekend, making it the longest standing race outside Europe.

The circuit has hosted the event since 1978 and will continue to do so under a new deal between F1, the race promoter, Octane Racing, and the governments of Canada and Quebec.

The sport also announced a "long-term extension" of its rights deal with Bell Media in Canada.

"As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix, a race that has such incredible history in our sport and is named after a true legend in Gilles Villeneuve," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"Montréal is an incredible city, full of energy and passionate fans, and I am delighted to confirm that we will continue racing here through to the 2035 season and that our media rights deal with Bell Media is also extending in the long term.

"I would like to thank the promoter, Octane Racing Group, for their continued efforts in upgrading this iconic venue in recent years, and all local, regional, and national political stakeholders who have worked closely together to make this event what it is today.

"I would also like to thank our incredible Canadian fans. I look forward to creating more unforgettable moments in Montréal with you over the next 10 years."