Fred Vasseur will miss Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix for personal reason. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur will not be present at Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after returning home from the event for "personal reasons."

The Italian team confirmed the news on Sunday morning in an announcement that stated deputy team principal Jerome d'Ambrosio would stand in for Vasseur.

Ferrari qualified second and fourth in Austria, the team's best combined qualifying result of the season, with Charles Leclerc set to start the race from the front row of the grid alongside Lando Norris.

Vasseur joined Ferrari in 2022 and was instrumental in bringing Lewis Hamilton to the team at the start of this year.

D'Ambrosio, who raced in 20 grands prix for Virgin and Team Lotus in 2011 and 2012, joined Ferrari in 2024 as deputy team principal.

The Belgian arrived after a two-year stint in Mercedes' upper management as driver development director.