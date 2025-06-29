Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli are out at the beginning of the Austrian Grand Prix after the Mercedes crashed into the Red Bull car on Lap 1. (1:17)

Max Verstappen was taken out of Red Bull's home race at the Austrian Grand Prix after Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli crashed into his car at Turn 3 on the opening lap.

After starting the race 43 points off championship leader Oscar Piastri, the retirement delivered a significant blow to Verstappen's already threadbare chances of retaining his title this year.

Verstappen, who qualified seventh, gained a place on Liam Lawson at Turn 1 and was positioning his Red Bull to attack the cars in front when he was wiped out by Antonelli.

"I'm out, I got hit ... F---ing idots," Verstappen said over team radio.

Antonelli was looking to find a way past Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto for sixth place when he locked up his brakes and lunged to the inside of the corner.

Unable to get his car slowed down in time, the Mercedes rookie sailed past the apex and collected Verstappen.

The two cars ended up in the run-off area of Turn 3 where they both retired from the race.

"Sorry about that. I locked the rear, sorry," Antonelli said over team radio.