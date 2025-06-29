Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri engage in an incredible battle for first place at the Austrian Grand Prix. (0:59)

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella praised Lando Norris' character as the Briton bounced back from a collision and race retirement in Canada to lead home a McLaren 1-2 finish at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Italian said Norris still needed "to polish a few things" to become the finished article, however, in a Formula 1 season that is turning into a two-horse drivers' title chase with teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris had to fend off the Australian to set up Sunday's victory two weeks after his clash with his teammate forced him out in Montreal.

"The outcome [in Canada] was unfortunate because Lando could not finish the race. That was simply a misjudgment. The way Lando handled that, I think showed the character," Stella said.

"The speed is there -- Lando pole position in Monaco ... he was the faster car in Canada, pole position in Austria.

"We just have to polish a few things in executions and results, which is what Lando demonstrated today. So, very proud of Lando, very proud of how everyone handled the situation in Canada and the fact we end up united and stronger."

Lando Norris bounced back from his crash in Canada with a masterful drive to victory in Austria on Sunday. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The runaway constructors' championship leaders avoided another on-track accident, with Piastri delivering a mea culpa over team radio after the checkered flag following a near collision.

"There was only one situation where the two cars ended up a little too close, and that was in turn four when Oscar locked up, and he ended up very close to Lando," Stella said.

"We gave Oscar this feedback, and I want to acknowledge that I am proud of Oscar. As soon as he crossed the finish line he went on the radio and he said sorry for the situation in Turn 4.

"I am so refreshed by how the team reviewed the situation in Canada. We have come out stronger and even more united."

Norris' win cut the gap to Piastri at the top of the drivers' standings to 15 points ahead of a home British race next weekend.

Norris, a seven-time race winner, has yet to take back-to-back wins in the same F1 season, but Stella expects him to rectify that.

"In terms of Lando being able to do so, yes, of course," he said. "There is absolutely no reason why not -- the talent, the quality, the race craft and even the trajectory Lando is in.

"The most important thing is the back-to-back victory is for McLaren."