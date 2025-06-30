Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1's 2026 season will start with 10 days of testing in events in Barcelona and Bahrain.

F1 will look completely different next season, with sweeping rule changes on both the aerodynamic and engine side meaning every team will be delivering brand new cars.

The grid will also expand from 10 teams to 11, with American team Cadillac joining as a new entry.

F1 has confirmed the preseason will start at a private test between Jan. 26-30 at the Circuit de Barcelon-Catlunya, host of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen pictured during Bahrain testing. Clive Mason/Getty Images

There will then be open tests at the Bahrain International Circuit between Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 18-20.

F1's season will start with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.

While the Bahrain test has been arranged as normal, the Barcelona schedule is not organised by F1 or the governing FIA, with the teams agreeing to the schedule with the Spanish circuit independently.

As a result of that, the Barcelona test will not be televised nor will the timing data be made public.

It will help the teams troubleshoot their new cars away from public scrutiny.

The Bahrain tests will then take place as normal.

As well as the arrival of Cadillac, 2026 will also see Audi joining the grid as an engine manufacturer.

The German company will complete its takeover of the Sauber team the end of the current season.

Formula 1 also confirmed the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will shift from Sept. 27, a Sunday, to the day before, a Saturday, in order to accomodate a national day.

F1's 2026 season will feature 24 races, the most allowed under the regulations.

A new race in Madrid will replace the outgoing Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix event at Imola, meaning Spain will have two events.