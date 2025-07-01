McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri give their immediate reaction to their first and second place finishes at the Austrian Grand Prix. (0:49)

"F1: The Movie" raced to the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, earning more than $140 million globally.

That includes $55.6 million in the United States, with $25m of that coming on the movie's opening day on Friday, according to The Numbers.

Brad Pitt stars in the hit F1 movie which enjoyed a hugely successful opening weekend. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The movie, which stars Brad Pitt and was executive-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, was filmed at F1 racetracks through the 2024 season.

Pitt plays an F1 driver who comes out of retirement to help a struggling team while also mentoring an up-and-coming young driver.

According to Forbes, "F1: The Movie" outpaced "Napoleon" ($78.8m in 2023) for the biggest opening weekend ever for an Apple Studios film.

However, with the cost of making "F1: The Movie" reportedly topping $350m, it will need a continued run of success at the box office to turn a profit.