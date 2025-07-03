Open Extended Reactions

SILVERSTONE -- George Russell said the chances of him not driving for Mercedes in 2026 are "exceptionally low" despite team boss Toto Wolff showing an interest in signing Max Verstappen.

Having graduated from the team's junior programme, Russell is managed by Mercedes but his contract to race for the German brand is due to expire at the end of this season.

Ahead of last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Russell said Mercedes' pursuit of Verstappen was delaying confirmation of his contract renewal, triggering a wave of speculation about the team's intentions.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday at the British Grand Prix, Russell clarified that he still expects to be a Mercedes driver next year despite its interest in the four-time world champion.

"I've been focused on my side, I am loyal to Mercedes," he said. "So at the end of the day, everything will work itself out.

"And the likelihood I'm not at Mercedes next year, I think is exceptionally low."

Russell said there was no cutoff date for contract talks with Mercedes, but expects a decision in the next two weeks ahead of Formula 1's summer break in August.

"There's not really any deadline in place, to be honest," Russell said. "Naturally, you try and have stuff done before the summer break. From my side, Mercedes manage me as well. So it's not really a deadline in my hands as such. So, not really.

"And I'm not even thinking about it right now. Obviously, there's a lot of questions about it. But the more we speak, the less we speak about it, nothing really changes.

"It'll happen when the time is right. I expect probably in the next couple of weeks, probably something to happen. But we'll need to wait and see."

Amid the mounting speculation that Mercedes is pursuing Verstappen -- something the team has not denied -- the assumption has been that Russell would make way rather than his 18-year-old teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli, who is also a product of the team's junior programme, has long been viewed as the future of Mercedes. Verstappen and Russell have had tense moments in the past with the Briton calling the Dutchman a bully, but Russell suggested that he would have no issue partnering Verstappen going forward - as unlikely as that may seem.

"I mean every team has two seats available, and it's normal that every team is considering what the future holds ... and I don't take that personally, because I made it clear from the beginning I'm happy to be teammates with anybody," he said. "Of course there's conversations and rumours, it's been pointed towards me, but from my side that isn't going to be the case.

"I want to continue with Mercedes into the future, the fact is Toto has never let me down, has always given me his word, and he's also got to do what's right for his team, which includes me and the thousands of people who work for Mercedes.

"For me it's nothing to worry about, as I don't think I'll be going anywhere, and whoever my teammate is doesn't concern me either, so I'll just focus on the driving."