British Grand Prix at 75: Silverstone, Aintree, Brands Hatch in pictures

Formula 1 celebrates 75 years this year since the sport was formalised into a world championship.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone was the first grand prix of the world championship in 1950, and the race has been on the calendar every year since, but at various locations.

ESPN highlights some of the moments from 75 years of the iconic grand prix.

The first location for the grand prix was Silverstone, a former airfield, in May where Italian driver Emilio Giuseppe 'Nino' Farina won the race and took a clean sweep of pole, and fastest lap across the weekend.

Farina of Alfa Romeo went on to win the championship which had just seven races.

The Alfa Romeo 159 of Giuseppe Farina (No. 2) leading the sister car driven by Luigi Fagioli during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, 13th May 1950. Klemantaski Collection/Getty Images

Some familar sights in the paddock with Pirelli, who were in F1 at the beginning, although teams had a choice of tyre supplier back then.

Silverstone paddock area at the 1951 British GP. GP Library/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Argentine racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio, (by then a three-time world champion) won the 1956 race with Ferrari -- it would be his only win at the British Grand Prix.

Fangio went on to become the sport's most successful driver with five world championships -- including 1956 -- until he was surpassed by Michael Schumacher with seven world titles, and again by Lewis Hamilton with seven.

Stirling Moss (right) and his team-mate Tony Brooks, holding up the 1957 Grand Prix cup after winning the British Grand Prix at the Aintree motor circuit, Liverpool. Keystone/Getty Images

Between 1955 and 1963, Silverstone and Aintree (Liverpool) -- the latter thought to be Britain's only purpose-built grand prix circuit -- alternated as hosts of the British Grand Prix, and in 1957 it was Aintree's turn.

Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks of the Vanwall team shared the driving in the 1957 edition, which meant they shared the trophy too.

Juan Manuel Fangio on the way to victory in a Ferrari D50, in the 1956 British Grand Prix in Silverstone. Bernard Cahier/Getty Images

As the cars became quicker, safety at Aintree became a concern with its few run-off areas and little room for error, and F1 eventually stuck to the south with the introduction of Brands Hatch.

From the mid-1960s up to 1986, Brands Hatch and Silverstone alternated as hosts for the British Grand Prix.

In 1966, three-time champion Jack Brabham -- the first Austrialian to win an F1 title and founder of the team -- started on pole position, as the race was won by Jody Scheckter of Tyrrell/Ford.

Brabham later become under the ownership of F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone across the 1970s.

Jack Brabham of Australia driving the #5 Brabham Racing Organisation Brabham BT19 Repco 3.0 V8,lines up in pole position alongside teammate Denny Hulme, and Dan Gurney of the United States in the #16 Anglon American Racers Eagle T1G. Don Morley/Getty Images

Desiré Wilson entered one F1 world championship race -- the 1980 British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch. A few months prior at the same circuit, she became the only woman to win a post-war F1 (non-championship) race.

However, after multiple changes in her set-up pre-session and a different car to one she had tested in -- an uncompetitive Williams FW07 -- she finished last and failed to qualify for the race.

She went on to win in other endurance series, and has a grandstand named after her at Brands Hatch.

Brands Hatch also played host under the guise of the European Grand Prix a couple of times -- the location of which would change every few years.

But 1986 would be the final time a Formula 1 Grand Prix was held at Brands Hatch, for equal reasons to Aintree's demise as host. Silverstone was the only circuit big enough to adapt to bigger and faster cars in the UK.

Desiré Wilson at Brands Hatch during qualifying for British Grand Prix 1980. National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Image

There have been many iconic and memorable moments at the British Grand Prix over the years, but a fan favourite is when Nigel Mansell gave Ayrton Senna a lift on the side of his Williams FW14.

Mansell took a clean sweep of the weekend with pole position, fastest lap and race win, and Senna ran out of fuel on the last lap, becoming stranded. On his cool-down lap, Mansell gave Senna a lift back to the pits, much to the shock of the stewards.

Both drivers appeared to get away with it without a reprimand.

Williams-Renault's Nigel Mansell gives McLaren-Honda's Ayrton Senna a lift to the pits after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Mansell finished in first place, while Senna retired from the race after running out of fuel. Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images

Fernando Alonso, on his way to a second world championship that same year, won the British Grand Prix in 2006, and again in 2011.

Fernando Alonso won the race in 2006. Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images

The Silverstone circuit has undergone many changes since this shot in 2006, and possibly many more.

Since there is appetite for a British Grand Prix to remain, but no clear rival host, it's expected that Silverstone will stay on the calendar for the forseeable, according to F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

The Red Bull Ring and Miami circuit signed contracts this year through to 2041, the longest so far.

An aeriel shot of Silverstone Circuit in 2006. David Goddard/Getty Images

Enter the Lewis Hamilton era...

Hamilton is statistically the most successful driver in F1 with seven world titles, 105 race wins and 104 pole positions. He also holds the win record at the British Grand Prix (Silverstone) with nine...

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the 2017 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Hamilton's win tally at Silverstone continued to last year's grand prix -- his final year with Mercedes -- when he claimed a stunning victory against the odds to end a winning drought that stretched back to 2021.

Hamilton, now with Ferrari, is yet to podium in a race as the British Grand Prix marks the halfway point in the season.