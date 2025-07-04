Lewis Hamilton was fastest in P1 of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton is allowing himself to dream of a season-best result at this weekend's British Grand Prix after finishing both Friday practice sessions in the top three at Silverstone.

The nine-time British Grand Prix winner moved to Ferrari at the start of the season but has not yet stood on a grand prix podium in red.

Hamilton finished the first practice session at Silverstone fastest and the second session in third place after Ferrari emerged as McLaren's closest rivals.

"I definitely feel like we can dream of having a strong weekend, for sure," Hamilton said when asked if his Friday form could carry through to the weekend.

"Executing and putting it all together and extracting it is another thing. I'll prepare as best I can to make sure we get the best result.

"I think tomorrow there is rain potentially coming and also on Sunday as well, we just have to try our hardest to make sure we are ready for that."

Hamilton finished second practice 0.301 seconds off pacesetter Lando Norris after losing the majority of his time in two corners -- the Loop and Luffield.

After 11 races struggling to maximise the performance of his Ferrari over the three practice sessions of a race weekend, he said he already has ideas of how to improve the car's setup ahead of Saturday's qualifying session.

"I'm progressing a lot now with the car," Hamilton said. "Much more comfortable knowing where it needs to be. I think by P2 we still weren't where we needed to be, but we know the changes that we need to make for the next session."

The seven-time champion also took confidence from the fact rivals McLaren and Red Bull have brought upgrades to their cars at Silverstone while the Ferrari remains unchanged since a new floor was introduced in Austria.

"It was a really good day. Great to see the crowd, amazing to be out on track here in a Ferrari at Silverstone.

"It's been pretty incredible, and also with Red Bull and McLaren having an upgrade and for us to still be in the mix, given that they've had a step today, it's really positive."