Mohammed Ben Sulayem is seeking a second term as FIA president. Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

FIA head Mohammed Ben Sulayem laughed off talk of a 'reign of terror' inside motorsport's world governing body and promised on Sunday the coming presidential election would be fair and transparent.

The Emirati is seeking a second term in December after being first elected in 2021, with American Tim Mayer the sole declared opponent.

Mayer announced his candidacy on Friday ahead of the British Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, telling a press conference he saw a "failure in leadership" at the FIA.

"Those people work very hard. They deserve leadership that provides them with tools, with a vision, with resources and more than anything else does not have a reign of terror every time they walk into the office," Mayer said.

Ben Sulayem found the assertion ridiculous.

"I just laughed. I actually had a smile. I said whoever is saying this, they are disconnected with the FIA. Honestly," he told Reuters.

"You go to the FIA and just enter and see. Sit with them, tell them it's just between you and them, and ask them the question. I think maybe he's confusing the period," he added.

The FIA headquarters in Paris is on the Place de la Concorde, where from 1793-94 public executions by guillotine were carried out during the French revolutionary 'Reign of Terror'.

There has been a high turnover of senior staff since Ben Sulayem took office, including former Deputy President for Sport Robert Reid who resigned in April.

"Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA exists to represent," Reid said then.

Ben Sulayem, whose reign so far has featured a number of controversies including statute changes that opponents say make it harder for rivals to stand against him, defended his record.

"Have you ever read any article where I said negatively about a single person? That's not me," he said.