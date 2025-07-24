The "Unlapped" team discuss if Red Bull can continue their success without Christian Horner, who was sacked this month. (2:19)

Red Bull's new team principal Laurent Mekies has been described as "the perfect fit" and a good leader by drivers who have worked with him in the past.

Mekies was announced as Christian Horner's replacement two weeks ago following the shock news that the British team principal and CEO had been sacked by Red Bull.

The 48-year-old Frenchman was previously the team principal at Racing Bulls, and has in turn been replaced by senior engineer Alan Permane at the junior Red Bull team.

Prior to his most recent stint with Racing Bulls, Mekies was deputy team principal at Ferrari where he worked closely with Carlos Sainz, who now drives for Williams.

"I think he's an extremely good professional," said Sainz, who was overlooked as a potential replacement for Sergio Pérez at Red Bull last year. "In my time in Ferrari, when he was there, I found someone that was incredibly hard-working. He understood very well the driver.

"He had a special feeling and a special communication with drivers, which I think makes things, for the driver at least, very comfortable and very open. I think since his time in the FIA to then his time at Ferrari, now in VCARB and now coming in Red Bull, he has plenty of experience to lead one of the biggest teams in Formula 1. I think he's honestly the perfect fit for that team.

"Congrats to him. Probably he deserves that upgrade or that step up. I think he's going to enjoy it."

Liam Lawson, who currently drives for Racing Bulls having been demoted from Red Bull after just two races at the start of the season, also spoke highly of Mekies.

"I think something that Laurent has been very, very good at is leading the team," he said. "And having everybody around him. And, I guess, having the motivation very high and the work ethic very high in the team. He was very, very good for that, worked very, very hard.

"He's always here on a Thursday [ahead of a grand prix weekend]. I think every single race weekend he's here on a Thursday. Probably one of the first guys to arrive normally. And, I guess, to show everybody in the team that is very important."

But Lawson played down suggestions Mekies appointment would increase his chances of returning to a Red Bull drive in place of the driver who replaced him, Yuki Tsunoda.

"I mean, honestly, at this point, it's hard to say," Lawson added. "I think, for the team, having somebody like Laurent coming in is great.

"I mean, Laurent is somebody who has done amazing things for our team. And he's somebody I've really enjoyed working with. And I think he brings a lot with him to Red Bull Racing."

Tsunoda, who has struggled for performance alongside Max Verstappen since replacing Lawson at Red Bull, also welcomed Mekies' appointment but said it was too early to know whether it would change his fortunes.

"He's just joined middle of the season and just had two weeks, so I don't think he will really change anything yet," Tsunoda said. "It's still probably that the dynamics are similar.

"Probably he will see the next few races and see what he can do. But, yeah, at least we know that we have a good relationship. I can chat with him.

"I don't have to really adapt to the relationship or create a relationship, which is good. And, yeah, I just arrived in the paddock with him, you know, and had a normal conversation.

"So, yeah, it feels like back to VCARB, but it's not. It's a different jersey, but it's cool."