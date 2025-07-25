Open Extended Reactions

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Toto Wolff believes Formula 1 is worse off without his "polarising" old sparring partner Christian Horner, but thinks the former Red Bull boss will return to the paddock in future.

Horner, sacked by Red Bull earlier this month, had a famously tetchy relationship with Mercedes boss Wolff over the years.

Their various feuds have dominated the F1 news cycle for years and served as the backdrop for several memorable scenes in the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Asked on Friday if he will miss having Horner around, Wolff told Sky Sports F1: "In a way, in a way, yes, he was one of the main cast.

"First of all, I don't think he's gone forever. I think he's gonna pop up in some kind of other faction. I need to be careful. He could be rocking up in the FIA and then I'm really in the s---, you never know!"

Wolff added that Horner's departure makes Formula 1 a less entertaining place for everyone involved.

"You look at it from the main protagonist, he was somebody that was controversial, that was polarising and not, how do you say, soft-washed, and that was good from the entertainment factor, and from that perspective he's clearly going to be missed. His track record speaks for himself."

Wolff and Horner combined have 14 of the past 15 Formula 1 world championships, with Zak Brown's McLaren claiming the constructors' championship last season.