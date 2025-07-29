Take a look at the drivers' postrace reaction to Oscar Piastri getting his first Belgian Grand Prix win. (0:41)

Red Bull Racing will have Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen for at least another season, after team advisor Helmut Marko said on Monday that the four-time defending F1 champion would return to the team in 2026 despite reported interest from Mercedes.

ESPN reported on Monday that an exit clause in Verstappen's Red Bull contract would have allowed him to leave the team at year's end if he were fourth or lower in the championship standings as of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which takes place this Sunday.

Following the Belgian Grand Prix last Sunday, Verstappen sits in third place in the F1 standings and far enough ahead of fourth-place George Russell (28 points) that he cannot be caught in Hungary.

The understanding of Verstappen's situation was confirmed when Marko spoke to German outlet Sport.De.

"Yes, I can confirm that Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2026," Marko said.

Mercedes' cars are occupied by Russell and potential rising star Kimi Antonelli, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has not denied looking into pursuing Verstappen, the winningest F1 driver since his first championship in 2021.

Earlier this month, Red Bull abruptly dismissed team principal Christian Horner and replaced him with Laurent Mekies.

Verstappen's agent told a Dutch outlet at the time that Verstappen remained committed to the team despite the change.