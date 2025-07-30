The "Unlapped" team discuss if the Max Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull rumours were overblown. (1:49)

Hungary marks the last race before Formula 1's summer break across most of August.

Who will go into the break with their work cut out for the second half of the year, and who will be kicking back and rewarding themselves for a job well done after 14 races?

After Hungary, F1 returns August 29-31 for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Here's what's coming up this weekend...

Weather forecast - possible rain?

At this point in the week, the forecast is looking warm and sunny with highs of 28°C (82°F) on Friday and similar conditions Saturday.

Sunday looks cooler and cloudy with a chance of light rain.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri won his first F1 grand prix in 2024 at the Hungaroring. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Latest news

A fresh-faced Fernando Alonso celebrates his maiden F1 win with Renault at the 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix. After the race he said it was the "best day of his life." PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP via Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

The Hungaroring became the first venue to host a grand prix behind the Iron Curtain in 1986 and has since become a mainstay on the F1 calendar.

Often compared to a go-kart circuit due to its tight layout and lack of straights, the 2.7-mile track has only received minor changes, including a successful attempt to aid overtaking into Turn 1 in 2003.

Known for exciting and unusual races, it has been the scene of five maiden victories, including Damon Hill's in 1993, Fernando Alonso's in 2003, Jenson Button's in 2006, Heikki Kovalainen in 2008, Esteban Ocon's in 2021, and Oscar Piastri's in 2024.

Circuit: Hungaroring; Budapest, Hungary

First F1 race: 1986

Laps: 70 laps of 4.38km. Total distance 306km

Lap record: 1:16.627 -- Lewis Hamilton (2020)

Most wins: Hamilton with eight (2007, 2009, 2012-2013, 2016, 2018-2020). Other winners from the current grid:

Fernando Alonso (2003)

Esteban Ocon (2021)

Verstappen (2022-2023)

Piastri (2024)

Most poles: Hamilton with nine (2007-2008, 2012-2013, 2015, 2018, 2020-2021, 2023). Other pole sitters from the current grid:

Alonso (2003, 2009)

Verstappen (2019)

George Russell (2022)

Norris (2024)

What makes it special: Narrow, twisty and packing in considerable elevation change, the Hungaroring presents drivers a unique challenge; a driver's track if there ever was one. Their reward for getting it right? Podium finishers receive a porcelain vase-like trophy handmade by local ceramists worth €40,000.

What the drivers say about it: "It's very technical with some fun corner combinations, which come thick and fast. All the corners combine in a way, and one small error means the next corner is compromised. It's important to strike that balance and harmony with the car. It's usually a physical grand prix, very hot and busy at the wheel. It's a race where fitness is key, more so than some races, and that's a challenge I relish." -- Nico Hülkenberg

Where to watch from: Turn 1 grandstand. Drivers refer to the Hungaroring as "Monaco without walls," where the tight, twisty layout makes overtaking a challenging endeavour. So your best bet to glimpse wheel-to-wheel action is from the Turn 1 grandstand, where spectators can watch drivers brake as late as they dare following the 908-metre start-finish straight.

Fun facts about Hungaroring:

While Hamilton is the most successful driver here with a whopping nine victories, there is a complete mixed bag of pole sitters.

With the number of maiden victories here, Hungary is a great circuit for throwing up a surprise winner.

Fernando Alonso was 22 at the time of his 2003 victory, which made him the youngest driver to take pole position and win a grand prix. Two years later he took the title of youngest world champion at 24.

The Belgian GP was McLaren's 199th win, can they make it 200 this weekend?

Oscar Piastri won his first F1 grand prix at Hungary, and became the seventh different winner of the 2024 season. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What happened last year?

It was Oscar Piastri's first F1 grand prix victory, but McLaren team orders dictated the winner.

Piastri got ahead of pole-sitter Norris at the start, but it was during the second pit stops when Norris came out ahead and was later told to give the place back so his Australian teammate could take the chequered flag.

Who will win?

With 10 wins from 13 races, McLaren remain the team to beat and should have an even bigger advantage than normal on the tight and twisty Hungaroring.

Oscar Piastri was our pick last week, but we'll back Lando Norris this week in the hope of a small points gap between the runaway championship leaders heading into the summer break.

How the championships look

The theme of McLaren dominance continues in both championships. Leader Piastri is 16 points ahead of Norris, with third-place Max Verstappen needing over 65 points to catch up to the papaya team.

McLaren have run away with the constructors' championship with 516 points, but despite not winning a race this year, Ferrari have been consistent point scorers, making them best of the rest with 248 points -- 28 points ahead of Mercedes (3rd), and 56 ahead of Red Bull (4th).

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch live on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the UK live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live, with highlights on Channel 4.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Budapest and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time is Central European Summer Time (BST+1 hour).

Friday

Free practice one: 12:30-13:30 BST

Free practice two: 16:30-17:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 11:30-12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00-16:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 14:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 13:15 BST on ESPN.co.uk/F1).

