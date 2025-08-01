Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris topped first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris set a laptime of 1:16.052 and was 0.019 seconds ahead of championship leader Piastri, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a further two tenths behind as third quickest.

Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls car went fourth fastest ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth, who complained his Ferrari "doesn't feel good,", while Max Verstappen was ninth.

Fernando Alonso sat out the session as he reported an on-going back injury, with Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich replacing him.