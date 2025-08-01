Open Extended Reactions

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Fernando Alonso will sit out the first practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, and could miss more of the race weekend after sustaining a muscular injury in his back.

Aston Martin announced the news on Friday morning and confirmed reserve driver Felipe Drugovich would take part in free practice one in Alonso's place.

A decision will be made later on Alonso's participation in second practice and the rest of the weekend.

Although the Spaniard made no mention of the injury during Thursday's media session, the Aston Martin statement revealed the 44-year old has been managing the issue in the days following the Belgian Grand Prix.

Drugovich has taken part in six Friday practice sessions for Aston Martin in his career, including FP1 at this year's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old was signed as a development driver by Aston Martin after he won the 2022 Formula 2 title.

